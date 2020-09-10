BPD releases video of January KFC robbery suspect escaping through drive-thru window

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released a new video of a robbery back in January in hopes that the suspect will be brought to justice.
On Jan. 15, a suspect walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1800 block of Ensley Avenue and then attempted to rob the restaurant. That’s when an off-duty, uniformed officer confronted the suspect and fired shots as the suspect fled the scene through the drive-thru window.
The suspect was believed to have been hit by a gunshot as blood was able to be found at the scene. There have been no arrests in the case as of yet.
If you have any information related to this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.
