BPD releases video of January KFC robbery suspect escaping through drive-thru window

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released a new video of a robbery back in January in hopes that the suspect will be brought to justice.

On Jan. 15, a suspect walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1800 block of Ensley Avenue and then attempted to rob the restaurant. That’s when an off-duty, uniformed officer confronted the suspect and fired shots as the suspect fled the scene through the drive-thru window.

The suspect was believed to have been hit by a gunshot as blood was able to be found at the scene. There have been no arrests in the case as of yet.

🎥 #WATCH: On January 15, 2020, the KFC located at 1800 Ensley Avenue in #Birmingham was the target of an armed #robbery. A BPD officer was working off duty at the location when the robbery occurred. The officer confronted the #suspect and fired his weapon. pic.twitter.com/zoXxG1vrXG — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 10, 2020

If you have any information related to this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.

