BPD partners with LifeSouth for blood drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Tuesday, the Community Outreach and Public Education Divison of the Birmingham Police Department is partnering with LifeSouth for a blood drive.

It will be at the police headquarters on 1710 1st Ave. N.

Hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment email Officer H. Cleveland at herman.cleveland@birminghamal.gov

Walks up are welcomed as well.

