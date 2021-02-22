BPD partners with LifeSouth for blood drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Tuesday, the Community Outreach and Public Education Divison of the Birmingham Police Department is partnering with LifeSouth for a blood drive.
It will be at the police headquarters on 1710 1st Ave. N.
Hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment email Officer H. Cleveland at herman.cleveland@birminghamal.gov
Walks up are welcomed as well.
