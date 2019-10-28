BPD officers involved in crash during pursuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two officers with the Birmingham Police Department crashed while pursuing a suspect downtown.

According to Sgt. Johnny Williams, officers from the East Precinct were attempted to stop a car that had been stolen out of Jefferson County. The pursuit went into the department’s North Precinct, where one of the officers was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

WATCH: Birmingham Police Officers involved in crash during a pursuit

The driver of the stolen car subsequently fled the scene. No suspects are in custody as of Monday afternoon.

“The pursuit continued to the Southside where another patrol vehicle had an accident,” Williams said in a statement to CBS 42.

There have been no major injuries reported.