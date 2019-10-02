Birmingham police officer, Yale instructor, actor recognized as good Samaritan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s said that before you judge a man, you should walk a mile in his shoes.

Ofc. Lane Harper with the Birmingham Police Department doesn’t just walk the mile: he’ll buy the shoes for that man as well. Several times each week, he gives out brand new clothing to people in the community who appear to be in need.

When CBS 42 caught up with him, he had several pairs of new shoes in the back of his patrol car and gave a pair to a man cleaning up litter in a Roebuck area parking lot.

“Whatever you see is not actually what it appears to be,” Harper said. “You have to understand that these people who are out here who might be homeless might have been a psychologist, or a social worker, or a doctor where you can actually learn something from these people. So it’s always good to give something back because you never know where your blessings might come from.”

Harper is currently assigned to the East Precinct; however, he has a long resume. He started working for the BPD in 2008 and his previous assignments have included the homicide unit, a task force, mayor detail and the police academy.

“Everybody loves him because he’s real,” said Gwen Taylor, a longtime friend of Harper’s. “If he can help you he’s going to help you. If there’s something that you’re doing wrong, now he’s going to straighten you out, but he’s going to do it in a way — then he’s going to go ‘alright man, now let’s get it going.'”

Harper said he strives to be approachable and build trust within the community he policies — much like the officers he knew growing up.

“We had officers that grabbed the milk cartons and brought them to our doors,” Harper said. “That’s how old I am.”

Harper’s good deeds also extend to New Haven, Connecticut where he teaches criminal justice related courses at Yale University, as well as to local police officers.

In addition, Harper is also an actor in the traveling play “Justice on Trial,” where he plays renowned civil rights activist Medgar Evers. The play follows the story of a civil rights attorney suing the U.S. government for reparations. Harper said the play will hit the big screen in select theaters Feb. 1 and he will be featured in the movie playing the role of a police officer.

“It’s such a great honor to be blessed and be able to be put in the position I’m in to try to make a difference by performing in a play,” he said.