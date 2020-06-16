BPD: Multiple nooses found in Kelly Ingram Park not meant to ‘incite fear’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation after multiple nooses were found at Kelly Ingram Park.

Authorities say after an initial investigation, it appears the ropes were placed there as part of an artistic expression regarding the “observance of Juneteenth to call attention to the racial climate of the nation in wake of the death of George Floyd.” BPD says the artist who displayed them failed to remove them following the end of the pop-up art exhibit.

According to BPD, the nooses were not meant to “incite fear” and were not “malicious.”

BPD is still investigating the incident. They have not made any arrests at this time.

