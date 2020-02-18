BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a man after he was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
According to BPD, the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Avenue N.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, BPD says. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- BPD: Man stabbed during robbery, suspect not in custody
- Oak Mountain Eagles are going to the Final Four of AHSAA for first time in school history
- IRS offers tips to protect yourself from tax time scammers
- Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Alabama Finishes in Fourth Place at Puerto Rico Classic