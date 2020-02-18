BPD: Man stabbed during robbery, suspect not in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a man after he was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Avenue N.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, BPD says. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

