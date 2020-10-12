BPD: Man shot, killed while walking dog on Beacon Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Beacon Parkway East around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a gunshot being fired. Upon arrival, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was discovered lying in a parking lot.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it appears the man was walking his dog when the suspect approached him, according to BPD. The two had an exchange of words before the shot was fired.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The identity of the man has not been released.

