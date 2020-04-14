BPD: Man involved in altercation shot to death by third party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4700 block of 2nd Avenue South Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, a man was involved in a physical altercation and then someone who was not involved in the fight fired shots that ultimately killed him.

BPD discovered the body of the man at 4:30 p.m. and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

There are no suspects at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS