BPD: Man injured in shooting, dies during surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Sunday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Pearson Avenue Southwest around 3 p.m. to reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities transported the victim to UAB Hospital for treatment. There, investigators learned that the victim succumbed to his injury during a surgical procedure. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Deshandra Lashode Bell of Birmingham.

BPD says that investigators discovered that Bell had actually been shot at another location but managed to get himself to the location he was found searching for help.

As of now, there are no suspects in custody. This is the sixth homicide investigation and second justifiable death investigation for BPD in 2020.

If you have any information on the incident, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

