BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV near Rickwood Field Monday night.

The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the scene and discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

