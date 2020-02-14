1  of  14
BPD issues warrant for man wanted for attempted murder, robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and robbery late last week.

Jarrell Lamar Rusell, 21, is accused of the two crimes for an incident in the 1600 block of 6th Street N on Feb. 8.

Rusell is described as being 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was in the 1500 block of 6th Street Street N.

BPD says he used a handgun in the crimes.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (205) 254-1771.

