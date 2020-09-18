1 injured with non-life-threatening injuries in Ensley officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Avenue N around 2 p.m.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers observed a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery that was involved in an auto death. The officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, that’s when a pursuit began.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Sgt. Mauldin said the suspect brandished a firearm and that is when officers shot the suspect.

The suspect is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at this time. No officers were harmed in the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

