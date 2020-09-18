1 injured with non-life-threatening injuries in Ensley officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Avenue N around 2 p.m.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers observed a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery that was involved in an auto death. The officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, that’s when a pursuit began.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Sgt. Mauldin said the suspect brandished a firearm and that is when officers shot the suspect.

The suspect is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at this time. No officers were harmed in the incident.

Officer-Involved Shooting in the 6500 Block of Avenue N.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

