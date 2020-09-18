1 injured with non-life-threatening injuries in Ensley officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Avenue N around 2 p.m.
According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers observed a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery that was involved in an auto death. The officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, that’s when a pursuit began.
The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Sgt. Mauldin said the suspect brandished a firearm and that is when officers shot the suspect.
The suspect is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at this time. No officers were harmed in the incident.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at age 87
- South Carolina teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post
- Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies
- $13B aid package to help Puerto Rico 3 years after Hurricane Maria took too long, Democrats say
- Trump says ‘every American’ should have coronavirus vaccine by April 2021