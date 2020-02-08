BPD investigating man found stabbed to death in apartment, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death in his apartment Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call of a person down in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue North. Upon arrival, they discovered a man deceased on the floor of his apartment. Investigators believe the man may have been deceased for some time before they discovered him.

As of now, there are no suspects in custody. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

