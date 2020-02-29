BPD investigating man found dead in vehicle on 12th Court N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of 12th Court N just after 9 .m. There, they discovered the victim in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

