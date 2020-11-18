BPD investigating death on 36th Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a dead body found Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, officers discovered an unresponsive male lying in the grass in the 4000 block of 36th Avenue North. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has not been ruled a homicide as of yet.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

