BPD investigating homicide on 32nd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday night.

According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue North.

Homicide investigation underway in the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue North.

Public Information Unit is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 17, 2020

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.