BPD investigating homicide on 32nd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday night.
According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue North.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
