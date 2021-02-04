BPD investigating homicide on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue North.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

