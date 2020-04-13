BPD investigating homicide on 48th Street N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a reported homicide Monday evening.

BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin says the incident occurred in the 200 block of 48th Street N just after 4:30 p.m. Once officers were on the scene, they discovered a victim in a vehicle unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, BPD says there are no suspects or motive in the homicide.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

