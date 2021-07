BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Wylam community Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, the homicide occurred in the 900 block of Erie Street.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 block of Erie St(Wylam Area) pic.twitter.com/J7x2Xy5Nff — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 19, 2021

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.