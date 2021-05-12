BPD investigating homicide at Monarch Ridge Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to the Monarch Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Gallant Drive around 8:45 a.m. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a man inside a car who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to have been sitting inside his car having a conversation with another individual who was inside a silver SUV when someone in the passenger seat of the SUV fired shots at the victim.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.