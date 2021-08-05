2 men killed in apparent shooting on 42nd Place North, BPD investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting that left two men dead Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD, the incident took place in the 1000 block of 42nd Place North. Officers arrived on the scene and made entry inside of the residence where they discovered a male victim lying unresponsive in a hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers continued to search the residence where they discovered a second male victim lying unresponsive in the kitchen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.