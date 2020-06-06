BPD investigating homicide after person found unresponsive on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a person unresponsive on 17th Street SW and Jefferson Avenue Friday.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call of a person shot and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to UAB Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is still an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS