BPD investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found deceased inside her apartment.

According to BPD, 50-year-old Lashawn Williams Parrish was found unconscious in the front room of her apartment by a family member who went to check on her after not hearing from her for several days.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner. A preliminary investigation suggests the homicide was linked to a domestic dispute.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No further information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.