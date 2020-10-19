BPD investigating hit and run that killed driver on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler on I-59 earlier this month.

According to BPD, on Oct. 6 just, a white vehicle struck a silver sedan on I-59 North/I-59 South just after 5 p.m. The sedan was the “catapulted” into an 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to strike a black SUV.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. The white vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived.

BPD is looking for the driver of the white vehicle that caused the accident.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact BPD at 205-254-6555.

