BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic collision in downtown Birmingham Friday evening.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- UA renames building named after former president, slavery supporter
- Road to runoff elections begins in Georgia with control of Senate at stake
- BPD investigating fatal traffic collision in downtown Birmingham
- Health leaders encouraging Alabamians to stay vigilant as COVID-19 cases surge
- Tracking the Tropics: Iota Becomes the 30th named Storm of 2020