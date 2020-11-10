Police: Gunman killed in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the 1100 block of 12th Street North Tuesday morning.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were called to a residence around 11 a.m. on reports of people being shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man deceased on the front lawn of the home.

Authorities then entered the residence and discovered a woman who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. BPD says a woman has life-threatening injuries and a man has non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

After an initial investigation, BPD says the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims came to the residence for an undisclosed reason and shot the three individuals. One of the victims was able to return fire and struck the shooter, killing him after he attempted to flee.

BPD says a “domestic incident report” was filed within the last 24 hours.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

