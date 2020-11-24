BPD investigating double homicide, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred early Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers were sent to the 2000 block of 48th Place Southwest on reports of gunshots. Once on the scene, officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was lying outside of a car, the other was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Bother were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim in the driver’s seat has been identified as 48-year-old Johnathan Jackson of Hueytown. The second victim’s identity will be released once their next of kin has been notified.

Currently, authorities have no suspects in custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

