BPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue P

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Avenue P and 35th Street around 11 a.m. Officers discovered a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UAB where they later succumbed to his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.