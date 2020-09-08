BPD investigating deadly shooting on Aspen Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Aspen Run. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot would. He was taken to UAB for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Marquency Jajuan Primm.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

