BPD investigating deadly shooting on Aspen Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Aspen Run. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot would. He was taken to UAB for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.
The man was identified as 24-year-old Marquency Jajuan Primm.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
