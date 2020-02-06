BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Ensley Thursday evening.
The incident occurred in the 2300 block of 27th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim lying on the steps of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD Sgt. Johnny Williams says investigators are considering this a homicide. They say after the victim arrived at the location, a fight occurred and the shots were fired.
No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the incident, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Trump celebrates acquittal, end of impeachment trial
- Freddie Roach Added to Alabama Football Coaching Staff
- Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches
- BPD investigating deadly shooting in Ensley, no suspects in custody
- Violent attacks on migrants one year into ‘Remain in Mexico’