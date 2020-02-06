BPD investigating deadly shooting in Ensley, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Ensley Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the 2300 block of 27th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim lying on the steps of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD Sgt. Johnny Williams says investigators are considering this a homicide. They say after the victim arrived at the location, a fight occurred and the shots were fired.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the incident, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764.

Media Release 30

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

