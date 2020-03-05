BPD investigating body found at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a body found at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers got a call of a person unresponsive inside a car at the Exxon Mobile in the 1600 block of Montclair Road. The person was confirmed dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

BPD says there are no signs of foul play.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

