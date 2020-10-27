BPD investigating apparent murder-suicide of 74-year-old couple

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a 74-year-old couple early Friday morning.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hartford Drive on a call of a house fire just after 4 a.m.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered two subjects lying unresponsive on the floor of the residence. 74-year-old Janette Cung was pronounced dead at the scene. 74-year-old Jonathan Cung, her husband, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities revealed that Janette Cung had suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation. Jonathan Cung is believed to have committed suicide.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

