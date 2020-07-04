BPD investigates possible kidnapping, ring video shows incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a kidnapping investigation after a video captures a woman walking and a car stopping beside her, reports say she was forced inside of the vehicle.

The Birmingham Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the individual and the vehicle in the below video.

Officers responded to a kidnapping call on Friday, June 3, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Authorities say a young black female was walking in the 1100 Block of Camelia Rd. when a person in a black Chrysler 300 with large wheels stopped beside the female. Reports say a black male exited the vehicle and forced the female into the car. In the video, the female is seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any further information, contact Birmingham Police Department Investigative Bureau at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS