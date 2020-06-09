BPD identifies man killed in doorway of residence Sunday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot to death Sunday.

Reginald Martin, 24, was found lying unresponsive in the doorway of a residence in the 800 block of 47th Street N just after 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

An initial investigation revealed that Martin had been involved in an altercation before the shooting. One suspect is in custody at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.

