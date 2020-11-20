BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday evening.
According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Avenue Z.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Phenix City PD excessive force case settled for $225K; second case filed against officer, chief and city
- BPD: Homicide investigation underway on Avenue Z
- Experts caution House committee against Trump’s troop drawdowns
- ‘Move over’ and drive safe this Thanksgiving, Alabama troopers advise
- Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus