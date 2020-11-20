BPD: Homicide investigation underway on Avenue Z

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday evening.

According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Avenue Z.

Public Information Unit officer is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 21, 2020

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

