BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers discovered a man shot to death Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as Demetrius John-Mario Young, 30. Authorities were called to a residence in the 500 block of 83rd Place South around 6:45 p.m. It was there that Young was found and later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal or physical fight took place before Young was shot. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

