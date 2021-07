BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has donated over 30 boxes of books to the Birmingham Public Library in the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, library staff said they appreciated the support from the men and women of the BPD who keep Birmingham residents safe.

From February to March in 2020, the Birmingham Public Library hosted “Reading with a Cop” and “Conversations with a Cop” where several officers would stop by libraries across the city to read books to children.