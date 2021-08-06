BPD conducting critical missing person investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has requested assistance in locating a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Mark Anthony Hubbard, 59, was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. in the area of 600 Pride Way Southwest walking on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hubbard was last seen wearing a black, blue and white shirt with khaki cargo pants. He was also wearing black and red high top shoes.

BPD says they are conducting this investigation as a critical missing person case because Hubbard suffers from a mental condition that can alter his judgement.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hubbard, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you have additional information on the investigation.

