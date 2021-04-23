BPD: Claims that suspect in Fairfield officer-involved shooting didn’t fire first are ‘not accurate’

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the Birmingham Police Department claim that an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Thursday was in self-defense, adding that the suspect shot at officers first.

During a news conference Friday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith maintained that response by officers during Thursday’s shooting was enacted after the suspect had shot at officers before they returned fire, injuring the suspect.

On Thursday, the Birmingham Police Department’s Narcotics Unit was conducting a search warrant at a home in the 5300 block of Acadia Terrace. Smith said that upon arrival, officers were immediately confronted with gunfire from an armed suspect. Officers subsequently returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to UAB Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There has been no update provided on the suspect’s condition.

Smith called claims that the suspect did not fire at officers first or that no gun had been found at the scene “not accurate.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case.