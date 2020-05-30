BPD Chief Patrick Smith: “anytime anything like this occurs it affects all of us”

Birmingham, Ala.(WIAT)– Police Chief Patrick Smith made a statement today supporting the dismissal of four Minneapolis Police Officers fired after the death of George Floyd. Chief Smith said, “just because it happened in one city, in one state far away, doesn’t mean it will not have an impact on all of law enforcement.”

He spoke with CBS 42 about what it means for local law enforcement, “what we have to do is work a little harder to reassure our own communities that the police department who serves them, such as here in Birmingham, we’re going to continue to do everything we can to improve relationships, build partnerships and improve community trust.”

Here’s the full interview: