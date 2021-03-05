BPD: Body discovered during apartment fire investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating an apartment fire where a victim was found unresponsive inside Thursday night.

Around 9:40 pm, officers responded to a report of an apartment fire on the 100 block of Woodstation Place.

Fire & Rescue personnel arrived and extinguished the flames. They searched the apartment where they found a victim lying unresponsive near a doorway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Birmingham police are working to determine if foul play was involved. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.