BPD assistant chief to retire Friday after 31 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department will be saying goodbye to one of their own Friday when Assistant Chief Allen Treadaway retires.

Treadaway has been with BPD for 31 years and will be retiring with a reception held at the end of the week.

The assistant chief also serves in the Alabama House of Representatives as he chairman of the public safety homeland security committee. He was elected in 2006.

Treadaway was named the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police’s Most Outstanding Member of the Year in 2005.

LATEST POSTS