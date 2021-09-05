BPD asking for public’s help locating missing 26-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old.

Police said Onelia Soraida Alavez Gonzalez, of Birmingham, was last seen on September 4 around 7:00 a.m. on the 1100 block of 14th Ave. South. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans.

Gonzalez suffers from a mental condition that impacts her judgement and behavior, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 205-297-8413 or call 911. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.