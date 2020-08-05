BPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
In a video posted by BPD, it shows the suspect getting into a fight with the victim before running out of the yard.
Authorities say the incident took place Aug. 1 in the 7900 block of 3rd Avenue South.
The suspect was last seen turning on to 80th Street wearing a white tank top, gray Nike shoes and a black cap.
If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1700.
