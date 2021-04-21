BPD asking for assistance in locating non-verbal man who also went missing back in July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a non-verbal man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Gregory Charles Williams Jr., 25, was last seen in the 4500 block of 74th Place North around 10 a.m. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue shorts, Alabama slippers and a black backpack at the time of his disappearance. He also wears a Caretrak monitor.

Williams is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He is autistic and non-verbal, according to BPD. He can, however, write his name.

This is the second time authorities have put out a missing person alert for Williams. In July 2020, he was pronounced missing for two days before being found safe.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.