BPD arrests man accused of sexually assaulting women after meeting through social media, dating apps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man for the sexual assault of two women over the past year.

According to BPD Chief Patrick Smith, Johnathan Fitzgerald Lockett, 39, is believed to be the suspect in an incident in December 2019 and November 2020.

Police say Lockett would contact the victims through social media and dating apps and make plans for dates. It was on these dates that the assaults occurred.

Lockett, also known as “Master Lockett,” has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Chief Smith says BPD believes there are more victims of Lockett’s out there. He encourages anyone who may have been assaulted by Lockett to come forward to BPD. You can contact them at 205-254-8413.

ARREST: Chief Smith announces an arrest in an ongoing rape investigation. Investigators have reason to believe there may be more victims that have not yet come forward. If you believe you are a victim, please call BPD or Crime Stoppers (205) 254-7777. pic.twitter.com/1H6XUBGpLa — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 20, 2020

