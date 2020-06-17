BPD arrests 10 for looting, civil unrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have arrested 10 individuals for looting in connection to civil unrest and riots throughout the city.

The following people were arrested and face looting charges:

Ranginae Poole, 18, is facing third-degree burglary for looting the ABC Selected Spirits on 3rd Avenue North.

Tadarius Anthony, 35, is facing second-degree burglary for looting the CVS on Bessemer Road and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tedarrion Roper, 21, is facing third-degree burglary for looting Freeway Honda on Ensley Avenue.

Undra Ward, 28, is facing third-degree burglary for looting ABC Select Spirits on 3rd Avenue North

Darcy Gibbs, 19, is facing third-degree burglary for looting Footlocker on Bessemer Road.

David Bishop, 20, is facing third-degree burglary for looting Family Pawn Shop on Springville Road.

Decorylus Clay, 21, is facing third-degree burglary for looting CVS on Bessemer Road and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Carlos Roscoe is facing third-degree burglary for looting CVS on Bessemer Road.

O’Brian Allen Dunagan, 21, is facing third-degree burglary and third-degree escape.

Benjamin Harrison, 55, is facing third-degree burglary for looting CVS on Bessemer Road.

Birmingham Detectives conducted an extensive investigations which yielded multiple arrest from incidents that occurred during civil unrest on June 1, 2020. Investigations surrounding looting and other crimes of vandalism are ongoing.

Updates of arrest will be provided as they come available.

