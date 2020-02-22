BPD arrest suspect accused of murdering a man in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man back in October 2019.

Ray Franklin, 40, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Towan Lee on Oct. 17. Investigators say Franklin killed Lee in retaliation for a previous incident.

BPD discovered Lee deceased in the roadway of 93rd Street N and 7th Court N just after 2:30 p.m.

Franklin was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and trafficking marijuana.

He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $975,000 bond.

