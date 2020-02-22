BPD arrest suspect accused of murdering a man in October

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man back in October 2019.

Ray Franklin, 40, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Towan Lee on Oct. 17. Investigators say Franklin killed Lee in retaliation for a previous incident.

BPD discovered Lee deceased in the roadway of 93rd Street N and 7th Court N just after 2:30 p.m.

Franklin was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and trafficking marijuana.

He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $975,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events