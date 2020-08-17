BPD: 75-year-old man knocked unconscious after scooter accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 75-year-old man has been taken to UAB Hospital after being involved in a scooter accident Monday afternoon.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the man was riding a scooter when he hit the curb and was knocked unconscious.
The man was believed to be smoking at the time of the accident, authorities say.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
