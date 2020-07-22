BPD: 2 facing charges following large drug bust in south Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged two people after a major drug bust Wednesday.

According to a tweet from BPD, authorities took in 81 ecstasy pills, 38 grams of MDMA and 648 grams of marijuana in the forms of butter, wax, cookies and other edibles.

No other information has been released at this time.

