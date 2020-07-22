BPD: 2 facing charges following large drug bust in south Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged two people after a major drug bust Wednesday.

According to a tweet from BPD, authorities took in 81 ecstasy pills, 38 grams of MDMA and 648 grams of marijuana in the forms of butter, wax, cookies and other edibles.

No other information has been released at this time.

A BPD narcotics operation in south Birmingham resulted in the discovery of 81 ecstasy pills, 38 grams of MDMA and 648 grams of synthetic marijuana that includes marijuana butter, wax, cookies & edibles. Two people face multiple charges in this case. pic.twitter.com/c1abhXZOsD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 22, 2020

